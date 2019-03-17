Baskin, Patricia Ann Ms. Patricia Ann Baskin, born on December 11, 1945 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Vivian C. Baskin and the late James H. Baskin, passed away unexpectedly at age 73 on February 25, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. She leaves behind a grieving sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn Jame Ntalaja and her husband Kalonji Ntalaja; her close cousin, Peggy Jean Jones; and many other wonderful cousins, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends. Patricia will be sorely missed.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019