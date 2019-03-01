St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Binder, Patricia Ann (nee Butler), Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of William Binder; dear mother of Shawna (Don) Stewart and Stacey McElwee; dear grandmother of Taylor, Courtney and Ian; dear great-grandmother of Dylan and Calianna; dear daughter of Mildred Bruders and the late William Butler. Mrs. Binder was the former owner of Once Upon A Child in Creve Coeur, MO. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 4, 12 noon. Inter ment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ACT Now Rescue appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
