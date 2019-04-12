Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Brown. View Sign

Brown, Patricia Ann Mrs. Patricia Brown, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed from this earth on Friday April 5th at the age of 84. Patricia, also known as Patty to close friends and relatives, was born in Overland, Missouri on July 18, 1934 the daughter of Melvin and Carol (McCully) Wallace. She was united in marriage to William Kemper Brown, Jr. who preceded her in death, as did her parents and beloved sister Jeanette Midciff. Pat was an active member and volunteer at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Overland and then at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Charles after moving there in 1979. She worked for Bell Telephone and then at the Monsanto Company for 25 years retiring from there in 1991. Along with Bill she provided a strong work ethic example for her family. With Bill, she was an active member of the Vintage Car Club traveling to numerous car shows across the country with their many friends. Pat loved her yard and spending time working in her beautiful flower gardens. She was an avid reader and an exceptional cook. She loved spending time with her family who would come over frequently for meals and gatherings. Pat never met a stranger, and often, and particularly at holidays she and Bill would invite extended family and friends to the house, all were welcome and always made to feel right at home. Left to cherish her memory are her three children William Kemper Brown III (Claudia), Roxann Ryan (Mark), Robin Brown (Marnie); grandchildren, Benjamin Brown (Missy), Michael Brown, Jonathan Ryan, and Cory, Lauren, and Jack Brown; and great grandchildren Mia, Macy, and Cooper Brown; and brotherin-law Thomas Taylor, sister-in-law Lois Brown, many nieces and nephews, and dear friend Barbara Clemmons. Services: Funeral services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church 318 S. Duchesne Drive, St Charles, Missouri on Saturday, April 27th with visitation at the Church Hall from 12:30 to 2:00 and services following by the Reverend Tamsen Whistler. A reception will be held immediately after the services at the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Trinity Episcopal Church, the , or the .

