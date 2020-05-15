Drew, Patricia Ann passed away on May 13, 2020 surrounded by her three sons. Patricia was born January 23, 1930 to Henry and Emma Leda Hellerud. Born and raised in St. Louis, our mother attended U. City High School and Washington University, where she met, fell in love with and married her husband of 54 years, Charlie Drew. She is survived by her three sons, Buck Drew of Ketchum, Idaho, Jeff and John Drew of Clayton, MO; a sister Judie Maune of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren Mark (Katie) Drew and Nicolle (Jeremy) Callier and four great-grandchildren all of St. Louis. We will miss her in so many ways. We'll remember her practical applications to life, her style and her grace. Her way of making everyone feel welcome and appreciated. She enjoyed the love of family and lifelong friends. Whether it was a family tennis game (she was tough!), playing bridge with her friends or spending summers in Onekama, MI, our mother made every occasion more enjoyable. Every season, one to celebrate. We miss her already. Services: The family will gather with friends to celebrate our mother's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following are appreciated:Forest Park Forever, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112, American Youth Foundation, 6357 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63105. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL