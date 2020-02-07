Patricia Ann Eilermann

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Eilermann.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eilermann, Patricia Ann

(nee Sansone), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late John F. Eilermann. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Mary Beth (Jerry) Huffman, Dee Dee (Alan) Cooke, John F. (Lisa) Eilermann, Jr. and Jane (Joe) Dueker. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Jake, Andy, Abbey, Leo, Sally and Vivian. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Visitation at the church, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaminade College Preparatory School. Burial service will be private.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.