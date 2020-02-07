Eilermann, Patricia Ann

(nee Sansone), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late John F. Eilermann. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Mary Beth (Jerry) Huffman, Dee Dee (Alan) Cooke, John F. (Lisa) Eilermann, Jr. and Jane (Joe) Dueker. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Jake, Andy, Abbey, Leo, Sally and Vivian. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Visitation at the church, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chaminade College Preparatory School. Burial service will be private.