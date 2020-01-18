Patricia Ann "Pat" Ess

Ess, Patricia "Pat" Ann

1942-2020 (nee Maillot), a resident of Valley Park, MO, passed away following a short battle with cancer at age 77 on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years Ronald P. Ess; FIRST generation: Jennifer (Larry) Michaelene Teel-Ess-Emigh-Perdue, Kim (Jim)

Goewert, Kevin Carney (Margie O'Dell), Karen Carney, Julie (Mark) Teel-Tritch, Janet "Lindy" (Kelly) Teel-Draper, Mike Teel Jr.; SECOND generation: Hailey Grey Emigh (13), Halee & Kayla Perdue, Max & Morgan Goewert, Kali Carney- Kennedy, Kassie Ann Carney-Bourland, Sarah Tritch, Mason Teel, Ricky Draper; THIRD generation: Charlie Kennedy (4), Takoda Little Man (8). Pat is preceded in death by her parents Melvin & Evelyn Maillot, sister Rosalie V. Carney, and wife of the late Michael E. Teel. Pat was a 1960 graduate of St. Teresa's Academy, East St. Louis, IL. Pat's wishes were to be cremated and the family will be hosting a private "Celebration of Life" event.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
