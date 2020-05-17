Patricia Ann Grimes
Grimes, Patricia Ann (nee Daily), age 88, longtime resident of Ballwin MO, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, a daughter of Robert M. and Norma Daily (nee Scherder) and was a graduate of Bayless High School and 1953 graduate of the St. John's Mercy School of Nursing. Patricia was proud to be a nurse, homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was the beloved wife of Donald Lee Grimes, who preceded her in death January 13, 2007; loving mother of Eric (Lisa) Grimes, Timothy (Kimberly) Grimes and David (Kelli) Grimes; dear grandma of 12 and great-grandma of 14; a loving sister of Carmen (late William) Dvorak; sister-in-law of Tom Carmody and Barbara Daily, plus many extended family and friends. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, a son Robert D. Grimes, sister Joan Carmody and brother David Daily. Services: Private Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, with Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Clare of Assisi St. Vincent de Paul Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
