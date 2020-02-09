Hudson, Patricia Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 55. Cherished daughter of Peggie Hudson (nee Ryan) and the late Charles Lloyd Hudson, Jr.; dear sister of Charlie III (Barb), Tom (Sally), Richard (Ann Riley), Bill (Chris), Peggie (Larry) Bayliss, Jim (Denise), Cathy and Joe Hudson; dearest aunt of 21 and great-aunt of 11. Our dear niece, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Patty was a blessing to her family and all who knew her. She was all that was good and joyful with an infectious smile and laugh. The family wishes to sincerely thank John Hilgert and the many caregivers at Beverly Farm for the wonderful care and support provided these past 35 years. We will cherish Patty's memory in our hearts and take comfort in our faith that she now has a perfect mind and body and dwells with our Heavenly Father.

Services: A visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m., will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd. Des Peres, MO. Interment immediately afterward at St. Peter's Cemetery, Kirkwood, MO.

In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorial contributions made to Beverly Farm Foundation, Attn: Resource Development Department, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035 (or online at www.beverlyfarm.org) and Birthright Counseling, St. Louis, 2525 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite 102, St. Louis, MO 63144 (or online at www.birthrightstl.org).