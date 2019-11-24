|
Kelly, Patricia Ann
(nee Finn), born in 1930, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Bernard Kelly; loving mother of Karolyn (John) Regan and Kay Kelly; dearest grand-mother of Kelly (David Vaught) and Shawn Regan; dearest sister of Margaret (the late Eugene) Felder and the late James (surviving Marianne) Finn; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Patricia attended St. John the Baptist High School and then began working for the Wabash Railroad as a stenographer until she married William in 1959. They were long time residents of St. Louis Hills. After having children, she decided to be a stay at home mom.
Patricia loved the beaches of Florida where she took many trips with her friends and then family. She enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, dining out and outings with her women's club of over 70 years. It was not unusual for her to attend more than one St. Patrick's Day celebration and German Fest. Although, her favorite past time was watching Cardinal baseball and discussing the outcome of each game and she was fortunate to have been part of 10 Cardinal World Series championships in her life time. With her grandchildren she frequently visited Plano, Texas, Suson Park, the Zoo, Grant's Farm, Disney World, St. Louis Science Center, Purina Farms, and Powder Valley. And, most recently she was one of the first guests on the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, November 27, 9:00 a.m. to St. Raphael Archangel Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019