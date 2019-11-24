|
|
Loftus, Patricia Ann
(nee Fagan) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. Loftus; loving mother of William (Janet) Loftus, Amy (Roy) Agostini and the late Mary (Joe) Truesdale; loving grandmother of Patrick and Sean Truesdale, Christopher and Andrew Loftus, Gabrielle and Caroline Agostini; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (5800 Oleatha Ave., 63139), Wed., Nov. 27, 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated.
A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019