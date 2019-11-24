St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
(5800 Oleatha Ave
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Patricia Loftus
Loftus, Patricia Ann

(nee Fagan) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. Loftus; loving mother of William (Janet) Loftus, Amy (Roy) Agostini and the late Mary (Joe) Truesdale; loving grandmother of Patrick and Sean Truesdale, Christopher and Andrew Loftus, Gabrielle and Caroline Agostini; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (5800 Oleatha Ave., 63139), Wed., Nov. 27, 10 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated.

A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
