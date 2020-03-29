Malon, Patricia Ann

of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving wife of 51 years to Raymond F. Malon; beloved daughter of James and Marilyn Turner; devoted mother of Ray A. (Janet) Malon, Rachel (Greg Goe) Malon, and Carrie (Randy Gillis) Metcalf; cherished grandmother of Alexis Rae Allen, Katarina Malon, Connor Malon, Amelia Metcalf, and Lucas Metcalf; dearest sister of Karen (Wayne) Olendorff, Marilyn Paul, Colleen (Michael) Toczylowski, Michael (Patricia) Turner, James (Beverly) Turner, and Joan (Roger) Flagg.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO 63366. Services will be private. Interment at Assumption Cemetery, O'Fallon, MO. Call 636-240-2242 or visit baue.com for more information.