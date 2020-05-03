McClain, Patricia Ann Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret McClain. Dear sister of the late Mary Margaret (George) Stammer and Doris (surviving Richard) Clinton; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private burial services were held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.