Reaves, Patricia Ann Pat passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Pat was born in St. Louis, Missouri to William Hobson Reaves and Lillian Christian Reaves. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, William Hobson Reaves, Jr. of Greenwich, Connecticut. Pat graduated from Mary Institute ('50) and attended Vassar College and Washington University in St. Louis. Pat had a lively early adulthood, named Duchess of Missouri in the Tyler Texas Annual Rose Festival. She was also a Maid of Honor in the 1951 Veiled Prophet Ball in St. Louis, Missouri. Ever an active participant in her community, Pat became a member of the Woman's Club and The Junior League of St. Louis. She continued her volunteer work with the Junior League in Greenwich, Connecticut. Pat moved to Greenwich in 1978 and spent most of her career with Associated Dry Goods of New York City. As Plan Administrator, she computerized their Pension and Thrift plans. Following the acquisition of Associated Dry Goods by The May Department Stores Company, Pat moved to the Nathaniel Witherell Auxiliary in Greenwich, CT, where she became Director of Volunteers, later retiring in 2006. Pat remained active and engaged throughout her later years in Greenwich and was a vibrant member of her community. She was highly involved with Christ Church Greenwich and The Flinn Gallery, and she enjoyed frequent social gatherings at Indian Harbor Yacht Club. Services: A private Funeral Service was conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL in St. Louis by the clergy of The Church of St. Michael & St. George in Clayton, where Pat was a member since childhood. Entombment Oak Grove Mausoleum. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Christ Church Greenwich in September. Any remembrances may be made to The Flower Fund of The Altar Guild of Christ Church Greenwich, 254 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, Connecticut. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019