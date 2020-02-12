Roberts-Devereux, Patricia Ann

(nee Leonard), fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late J. Douglas Roberts and the late Joseph F. Devereux, loving mother of the late Joseph F. Devereux, Jr. (Susan), Patrick R. Devereux (Karen), Dennis M. Devereux (Rebecca), Robert L. Devereux (Mollie); loving grandmother of Emily O'Hagan (Brendan), Jennifer O'Keefe (Kevin), Eleanor Braun (Michael), Maura Devereux (Will), Patrick Devereux, Jr. (Kara), Joseph Devereux III (Jessica), Robert Devereux, Jr., James Devereux, David Devereux, Mary Devereux, Caroline Devereux, Ryan Devereux, Megan Devereux, Madeline Devereux, Julie Hauk (David), J. Douglas Roberts III, (Cari), Bob Mittendorf (Rachael), the late Michael Roberts, Ted Tharp (Mary), Ian Tharp, Katie Mittendorf, Megan Almand (Patrick), Bailey Pichee (Andrew), Jason Roberts, Jenny Priestes (Andrew), Matt Roberts (Chelsea), Greg Roberts (Shelby), Caroline Roberts; 30 great grandchildren; loving aunt of the late J. Douglas Roberts, Jr. (Barbara), Ginger Mittendorf (the lateTerry), Diane Tharp (Herb), Richard Roberts (Mary Anne), Mark Roberts (Terri); dear aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Pat enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and playing bridge with her many friends.

Services: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Roch's Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, Mo 63102 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the Church from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on the 15th. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or Boys Hope/Girls Hope.