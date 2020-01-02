Patricia Ann Schott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Schott.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schott, Patricia Ann

Schott, Patricia Ann (Muth-Abresch) passed away peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Eugene C. Schott. Loving mother of Jeanne (Joe) Stangl, David Schott, Craig Schott, Lisa (Ron) Dirnbeck; a beloved grandmother of Christopher, Gregory (Bea) Morales, Michael (Christine) Morales, and Stephanie Dirnbeck; great-grandmother of Chase and Emmalyn; dear sister of Robert Abresch and Don Abresch; and extended family members- Ursula, Jan, Aileen, James, Clay and loved by so many others. She and Gene enjoyed volunteering for many years at Cardinal Glennon and Pratt Center at Mercy Hospital. Some people knew her as a saint. Pat was adored by everyone for being the sweetest little lady.

Services: Pat donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School- Memorial Mass to be held Saturday Jan. 4th at 10 am: at St. Angela Merici Church, 3860 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.