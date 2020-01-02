Schott, Patricia Ann

Schott, Patricia Ann (Muth-Abresch) passed away peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Eugene C. Schott. Loving mother of Jeanne (Joe) Stangl, David Schott, Craig Schott, Lisa (Ron) Dirnbeck; a beloved grandmother of Christopher, Gregory (Bea) Morales, Michael (Christine) Morales, and Stephanie Dirnbeck; great-grandmother of Chase and Emmalyn; dear sister of Robert Abresch and Don Abresch; and extended family members- Ursula, Jan, Aileen, James, Clay and loved by so many others. She and Gene enjoyed volunteering for many years at Cardinal Glennon and Pratt Center at Mercy Hospital. Some people knew her as a saint. Pat was adored by everyone for being the sweetest little lady.

Services: Pat donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School- Memorial Mass to be held Saturday Jan. 4th at 10 am: at St. Angela Merici Church, 3860 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034.