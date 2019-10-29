St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Turner Obituary

Turner, Patricia Ann

(nee Caffrey), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of George Turner; loving mother of Joseph (Ferida Abdagic) and Michele Turner; dear step-mother of Jimmy, George Jr. (Brenda), Betty Ann Gourdine, Robert (Kim) and Daniel (Julie) Turner; cherished daughter of the late Ethel and Joseph; dear sister of Newton (Myra) Caffrey, Yvonne (Bob) Browning and Terry (Steven) Daugherty; our dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 4. 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now