|
|
Turner, Patricia Ann
(nee Caffrey), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of George Turner; loving mother of Joseph (Ferida Abdagic) and Michele Turner; dear step-mother of Jimmy, George Jr. (Brenda), Betty Ann Gourdine, Robert (Kim) and Daniel (Julie) Turner; cherished daughter of the late Ethel and Joseph; dear sister of Newton (Myra) Caffrey, Yvonne (Bob) Browning and Terry (Steven) Daugherty; our dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 4. 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019