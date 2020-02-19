|
Unland, Patricia Ann "Patti"
(nee McCormack), age 67, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, February 14, 2020 after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 42 years of Christopher W. Unland; loving mother of Caroline
(Matthew) Lowery, Andrew, Meggie and Kelli Unland; adoring grandmother "Trishie" of Mack and Winnie; dear sister of Vicki (Mike) Yorba and Joanie (Wally) Wiegers; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and cherished friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia McCormack.
Services: Funeral Mass Sat., Feb. 22, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Kirkwood. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020