St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Unland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann "Patti" Unland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann "Patti" Unland Obituary

Unland, Patricia Ann "Patti"

(nee McCormack), age 67, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, February 14, 2020 after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 42 years of Christopher W. Unland; loving mother of Caroline

(Matthew) Lowery, Andrew, Meggie and Kelli Unland; adoring grandmother "Trishie" of Mack and Winnie; dear sister of Vicki (Mike) Yorba and Joanie (Wally) Wiegers; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and cherished friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia McCormack.

Services: Funeral Mass Sat., Feb. 22, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Kirkwood. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now