St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann West Obituary

West, Patricia Ann

(nee Stallmann) Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of Terry Lee West; loving mother of Scott (Cindy) Plesons and Bill (Kristina) Plesons; dearest grandmother of six; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water for Life. Visitation Monday, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now