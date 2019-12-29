|
|
West, Patricia Ann
(nee Stallmann) Passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Beloved wife of Terry Lee West; loving mother of Scott (Cindy) Plesons and Bill (Kristina) Plesons; dearest grandmother of six; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water for Life. Visitation Monday, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019