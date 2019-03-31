|
Whelan, Patricia Ann (nee Schumacher), Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Whelan, Jr, loving mother of Erica (Kevin) McLaughlin; proud Granny of Molly and Bridget McLaughlin; preceded in death by her parents, siblings and sister-in-law, Pat is survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Margaret Whelan and Wilma Dyer, and loved nieces and nephews. Services: Visitation Saturday, April 6th, 12:30 p.m. followed by 1:30 p.m. Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry, Kirkwood. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign, IL. Memorial gifts preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067. Service of Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019