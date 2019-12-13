Patricia Anne "Pat" Griggs

Obituary
Griggs, Patricia Anne "Pat"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved forever friend of Hattie Neleweja; dear aunt of Michael, Stephen, Larry, Bob, Cindy, Karen, David and the late Kenny; great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, December 17th, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., at Lockwood. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
