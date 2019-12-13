Griggs, Patricia Anne "Pat"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved forever friend of Hattie Neleweja; dear aunt of Michael, Stephen, Larry, Bob, Cindy, Karen, David and the late Kenny; great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, December 17th, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., at Lockwood. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to a .