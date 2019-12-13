Patricia Anne "Pat" Griggs

Guest Book
  • "Sending heartfelt condolences to Pat's family. My heart..."
    - Christina Farrera
  • "My condolences to Larry, Karen, Steve, Bob, and the rest of..."
  • "Pat was a neighbor of ours in College Park for many years. ..."
    - Mary Anne and Dick Hakes
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
17 Joy Ave
Lockwood, MO
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
17 Joy Ave
Lockwood, MO
Obituary
Griggs, Patricia Anne "Pat"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved forever friend of Hattie Neleweja; dear aunt of Michael, Stephen, Larry, Bob, Cindy, Karen, David and the late Kenny; great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, December 17th, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., at Lockwood. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name may be made to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
Donations