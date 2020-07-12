1/
Patricia Anne Hofferth
1938 - 2020

Hofferth, Patricia Anne

(nee Ramsay) of Town and Country died July 11, 2020. Born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 24, 1938 to the late William and Hazel Ramsay. Loving wife of the late James Donald Hofferth; cherished mother of Cheryl A. Hofferth (Robert Draper) and Deborah J. Hofferth; dear grandmother of the late Nicole S. Lawson, Katherine A. Muehlemann-Cataldo (Maria Cataldo), Sarah J. Lawson, Matthew J. Boyle and Meghan C. Boyle.

Services: Private Memorial Service and interment will be held at Ladue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Missouri or ASPCA are appreciated. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
