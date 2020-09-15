Wilber, Patricia Anne

(nee Fay) of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Howard J. and Lois Arlene (nee Merideth) Andrews.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, William 'Bill' Wilber Jr; her children, Amy (Glen) Bode and Nathaniel (Merinda Knight) Wilber; her grandchildren, Paige and Elena Bode; her siblings, Michael (Pia) Fay, Larry (Martha Ashman) Fay, Dan Andrews, Jeff Andrews, and Mary (Bill) DeArcos, and many nieces and nephews.

Teaching was Pat's passion and career. A favorite quote by Henry Brooks Adams says, 'A teacher affects eternity; she can never know where her influence stops.' Whether teaching preschool in Peoria, IL, kindergarten and 4th grade at Immaculate Conception School in Old Monroe, MO, or 1st grade at Saint Cletus School in St. Charles, MO, she put her heart and soul into education. An avid bird watcher, Pat sought to pass her love of birds and nature on to her students. She thoroughly enjoyed vacationing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin with family and friends. Faith was also important to Pat, and she had the distinction of being one of the founding members of Morning Star Church and of belonging to Cornerstone United Methodist. Above everything, Pat was a gracious and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit Baue.com