Istwan, Patricia Baur

On Sunday, June 14, 2020. Pat treasured the gift of animals, was a Master Gardener, exceptional and dedicated letter writer, named all of her cats with at least 2 clever and appropriate names, took a personal and caring interest in all people around her, loved her Section 4 Ranch and was a graduate of Mary Institute and Drake University. Pat was a loving sister, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor. She was generous and kind to all. Private services are being held. Online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com

