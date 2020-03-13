Beck, Patsy Smolik Potter

(1943-2020). beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the age of 76, surrounded by her family. Patsy is survived by her beloved husband William Frank Beck, and her sons Robert Brian Potter (Lisa) and Timothy Moore Potter (Jennifer). She was predeceased by her adored son Michael Davidson Potter. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara (Woodgie) Logan, Sarah Smolik, and Susan Scarborough. She was predeceased by her brother Edmund (Ned) Smolik Jr. Patsy is survived by her 6 grandchildren Nicole Alise Potter, Catherine Jane Potter, Robert Michael Potter, Caroline Marie Potter, Courtney Davidson Potter, and Andrew Michael Potter. She is also survived by her 4 step-children, and 8 step-grandchildren. She was "Mamie" to all who knew and loved her.

Patsy was born on December 18, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri to Dr. Edmund A. Smolik and Jane (Davidson) Smolik. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis, Missouri, and a 1965 graduate of Barat College of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois. Patsy lived a vibrant life, and resided, among other places, in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brussels, and Frankfort, Michigan. She loved to watch her grandchildren play their many sports, go to their dance recitals, and attend any of their activities that she could find. If there was a grandchild's event somewhere, you always knew where to find Mamie. Patsy particularly relished her time in Frankfort, Michigan at the Congregational Summer Assembly, where she had numerous dear and lifelong friends. She also cherished her close ties with St. Louis Priory, as well as the monastic community at St. Louis Abbey. Ten years of cancer was no match for Patsy's love of life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who love her deeply.

Services: A memorial Mass for Patsy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141. A visitation preceding the Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at BJC and Evelyn's House for their care of Patsy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Michael Davidson Potter Scholarship Fund St. Louis Priory School, 500 S. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141 or Congregational Summer Assembly Education Fund, P.O. Box 1026, Frankfort, MI 49635.

