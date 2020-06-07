Patricia Christine Birsinger
Birsinger, Patricia Christine

(nee Marbourgh) of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Charles Birsinger; cherished daughter of the late Marcus Marbourgh and the late Pat Kallash; devoted mother of Patricia (Fred) Semke, the late Laura (John surviving) Morgan, Anthony (Heather) Birsinger, and Marcus (Christina) Birsinger; loving grandmother of Micah, Grace, Rosemary, Fred, Jacob, Luke, Ann, and Charles; treasured great-grandmother of Zoey and Jude; dear sister of Dennis (Vicky) Marbourgh.

Patricia enjoyed working for Marriott International for over 25 years. She had many hobbies and interests, but especially enjoyed spending time with Charles, her children, and her grandchildren.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, from 9:30-10:30 am, at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles. A graveside service will be held at St. Charles Memorial Gardens following visitation at 10:30am. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
JUN
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Charles Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
