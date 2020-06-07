Birsinger, Patricia Christine

(nee Marbourgh) of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Charles Birsinger; cherished daughter of the late Marcus Marbourgh and the late Pat Kallash; devoted mother of Patricia (Fred) Semke, the late Laura (John surviving) Morgan, Anthony (Heather) Birsinger, and Marcus (Christina) Birsinger; loving grandmother of Micah, Grace, Rosemary, Fred, Jacob, Luke, Ann, and Charles; treasured great-grandmother of Zoey and Jude; dear sister of Dennis (Vicky) Marbourgh.

Patricia enjoyed working for Marriott International for over 25 years. She had many hobbies and interests, but especially enjoyed spending time with Charles, her children, and her grandchildren.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, from 9:30-10:30 am, at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles. A graveside service will be held at St. Charles Memorial Gardens following visitation at 10:30am. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.