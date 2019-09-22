Patricia "Pat" Collier

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HUTCHENS Mortuary
675 Graham Rd.
Florissant, MO
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
HUTCHENS Mortuary
675 Graham Rd.
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Collier, Patricia "Pat"

87, passed away on September 18, 2019. Survived by husband of 41 years, Wayne Keith Collier; dear mother of Kathy (Art) Pender, Karen (Jim) Wright, Tim Wilson, Patty (Dennis) Higgins, Sue (Rick) Hachmann, Dennis Wilson, Mary Wilson, Tamara (Charlie) Sweeney, grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of 25, great-great grandmother of 1. Dear aunt, cousin, friend and teacher to many.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Sept. 26, 4-8pm, HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant MO. Funeral service Thurs., Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
