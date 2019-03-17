St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Patricia D. Vogt Obituary
Vogt, Patricia D. Asleep in Jesus Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August Vogt; loving mother of Steven (Trish and the late Janice) Vogt, Karalee (Bruce) Doll, Anne (Mark) Astroth and Leah (John) Saguto; dearest grandmother of Jon, Cathryn, Danielle, Nicholle, Merrick, Kathryn, Heather, Dominick, and Justin; dear great-grandmother of 16; dear sister, aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend to many. Pat was a very creative person, who loved to sew/quilt, paint and draw. Her family and her faith meant everything to her. Nursing was her profession and she loved it. She had a natural gift to take care of people. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Services: Private services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation Food Search or a . A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
