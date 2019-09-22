St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Patricia E. Stock

Patricia E. Stock Obituary

Stock, Patricia E.

(nee Schaefer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard Stock; loving mother of Michele (Kevin) Hogan, Pamela (Glen) Firns and the late Richard Stock; dear grandmother of Erin (Darren), Katie, Jeremy and Michael; dear great grandmother of Hogan and Hudson; dear sister of Mary Ellen Vander Linden, Robert (Brenda) Schaefer and the late Dolores Cover; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday September 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
