Stock, Patricia E.
(nee Schaefer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Gerard Stock; loving mother of Michele (Kevin) Hogan, Pamela (Glen) Firns and the late Richard Stock; dear grandmother of Erin (Darren), Katie, Jeremy and Michael; dear great grandmother of Hogan and Hudson; dear sister of Mary Ellen Vander Linden, Robert (Brenda) Schaefer and the late Dolores Cover; dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday September 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019