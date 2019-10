Voss, Patricia E.

85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Loving wife of Kenneth for 64 years; loving mother of Michael and Douglas (Joy) Voss; loving grandmother of Abby and Hannah Voss; dear sister of James (Tommie) Degnan and sister-in-law of Mary Jane Voss-McDermott and Joan (Bob) Voss.

Services: A Celebration Mass of Patricia's life will be held at Seven Holy Founders on Saturday, October 19th at 12:30 p.m.