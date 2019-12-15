Patricia Fleming Allen

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Obituary
Allen, Patricia Fleming

1920 - 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at the Gatesworth on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her twin daughters, Patricia Adam (John) of St. Louis and Pamela McIlroy (Peter) of Pittsburgh; four grandsons, John Adam (Laura), David Adam (Jennifer), Jeff McIlroy (Erica) and Robert McIlroy (Shelly).

She was our shining star and will forever be etched in our hearts.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Earnestine Burrell, Bell Holman, Birdie Harry and Andrea Nicholas.

Services: Private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the .

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
