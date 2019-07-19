Goddard, Patricia Pat of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by loving husband Marvin Goddard. Beloved friend and companion to Earl Hemmann. Devoted mother of Laura (Glenn) Manhken and Scott (Loretta) Goddard; cherished grandmother of Curtis (Ashley) Mahnken, Andrew (Lauren) Goddard, Benjamin (Hillary) Mahnken, Christian Goddard, Sophia Goddard, Vivienne Goddard, and Olivia Goddard. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Mary Brinker. Survived by her dear sister Sr. Maureen Brinker, SSND; dear sister-in-law Peggy Brinker; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by sister Bernice (Lee) Pfeiffer, brother Kenneth (Bobbie) Brinker, sister Mary Jane (Frank) Striebel, sister Lorraine (Red) Honkey, sister Gladys (Hank) Williams, and brother Wayne (Mary Helen) Brinker. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO, where there will be a Visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Memorials can be made in her honor to the SSND (School Sisters of Notre Dame) Retirement Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019