Hughes, Patricia "Pat"

went to Heaven on June 6th, 2020 at the age of 82. A beautiful redhead, Pat grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and was the oldest of five siblings. After graduating from St. Agnes High School, Pat worked as an administrative assistant for the U.S. Army at Fort Benjamin Harrison, where she met her loving husband of sixty years Richard "Dick" Hughes. They married and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, Dick's hometown, to begin their journey together.

She was endlessly devoted to her husband and raising her six children and twelve grandchildren, who lovingly called her Bubs. Taking care of her family was Pat's full-time job, and she wouldn't have wanted it any other way. She balanced the constant carpools, sporting events, and craziness that came with being a mother of six, and was the Lindgate swim team's biggest cheerleader and most dedicated volunteer. Always connected at the hip, Pat and Dick made a lifetime of memories together, from trips to Europe, Florida, and Colorado, to weekend Sam's and Costco runs.

A devout Catholic, Pat never missed Mass at St. Gerard Majella, raising her children in the parish and making many of her closest friends there. Everything Pat did was with the utmost of thought and care; she spent weeks decorating her magnificent Christmas tree every year, knowing the perfect spot for each and every ornament. Her beautiful backyard was her own mini botanical garden, where she loved to identify every bird that landed in her quiet oasis. No one made better beef tenderloin for Christmas or turkey for Thanksgiving, and her time spent preparing them spoke volumes of her love for her family.

Pat loved her time spent at her condo in Destin, Florida; taking long walks on the beach and searching for her perfect seashells were her favorite moments of solitude. She attended every Cardinal Baseball game she could, loved eating dinners out with cherished family and friends, and hosting large family celebrations. She treasured and adored her lifelong friends from the Lindgate neighborhood and Dick's Saint Louis University Law School and St. Gabriel's friends. She held her Indiana family close to her heart, and loved every phone call she snuck in with them late at night.

Pat was full of wit and charisma, and she always had a clever remark up her sleeve. As she got older, she mastered the art of texting on her iPhone, never failing to make her children and grandchildren laugh or smile. She made everyone in her life feel special and loved, having individual and unique relationships with each of her children and grandchildren. A true angel, her life revolved around the immense love and care she had for others.

Pat is survived by her husband Richard "Dick" Hughes, six children; Ann Fuchs (Joe), John Hughes (Nicole Nix), Julie Westerlin (Bruce), Sharon Farrell (Charley), Joseph Hughes, and David Hughes (Beth); twelve grandchildren; Lauren, Allyson and Lindsay Fuchs, Jake and Ellie Westerlin, Alex, Andrew, Ryan and Colin Farrell, Barrett Hughes, and Sam and Paige Hughes; three siblings Joe Fowley (Teri), Sharon Pritsch (John) and Ed Fowley (Peggy). She is reunited with her loving mother Edna Fowley, baby Richard Hughes, sister Kathy Fowley, dearest Aunt Rosemarie Morgan, and brother in law Bob Hughes (Roisin).

Donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Missouri Botanical Gardens or St. Gerard Majella Church in Kirkwood, Missouri. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. A private family Mass and burial was held. www.boppchapel.com