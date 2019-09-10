St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph's Lane
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph's Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Anthony

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Anthony Obituary

Anthony, Patricia J.

(nee Auen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Forrest Glenn Anthony and Louis Garavaglia; loving mother of Patricia (Terry) Harig, Richard (Debbi) Garavaglia and Donna (the late Cliff) Saunchegrow; dear stepmother of Dee Dee, Glenn "Skip", Cathy, Judy and Jim; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Anthony was a longtime employee and friend to the late Stan Musial.

Services: Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph's Lane 63021, Thursday, September 12, 11 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or St. Louis Children's Hospital. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now