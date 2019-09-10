|
|
Anthony, Patricia J.
(nee Auen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Forrest Glenn Anthony and Louis Garavaglia; loving mother of Patricia (Terry) Harig, Richard (Debbi) Garavaglia and Donna (the late Cliff) Saunchegrow; dear stepmother of Dee Dee, Glenn "Skip", Cathy, Judy and Jim; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Anthony was a longtime employee and friend to the late Stan Musial.
Services: Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph's Lane 63021, Thursday, September 12, 11 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or St. Louis Children's Hospital. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019