Patricia J. Gassett
Gassett, Patricia J.

(nee Damhorst) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Gassett; loving mother of Stephen (Milka), Kathleen (Dan) Mollerus, Carolyn (Chris) Weinzirl, Christine (James) McGauley, Paul (Gina) and Anne (Steve) Konopka; adoring grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of Shirley A. Allen; our dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Services: A Private Mass will be held Monday, June 15 at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A Livestream will be available for public viewing at: https://www.olpstl.org/Resources/Live-Stream. Private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or St. Louis Zoo appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
viewing at: https://www.olpstl.org/Resources/Live-Stream
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
