McArthur, Patricia J.

(nee Kellison) Entered into rest, Monday, November 18th, 2019, Beloved wife of the late William J. "Bill" McArthur, loving mother and mother-in-law of Tom McArthur, Betsy (the late Dan) Stevens, Brad (Karen) McArthur, Linda (Ed) Liszewski, Bill (Patty) McArthur, the late Carol McArthur (Eric) Frahm and Trish (John) Swengrosh, dear grandmother of 18. Dear great-grandmother of 14. Great-great grandmother of one. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend.

Services: A visitation will be held Friday, December 13th, 2019 for 11:00 am until 3:00 pm, at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, Missouri 63031. Family and friends may share stories and memories of Pat from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Memorial donations in Pat's honor may be made to a .