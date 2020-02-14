|
|
Ricks, Patricia J.
(nee McGinnis) asleep in Jesus Sunday, February 9, 2020. Loving mother of Joe (Megan) Ryan and Kara Mae (Todd) Wright; dear grandmother of Alyssa, Payton, Karlie, Eli, Tristan and Ella; beloved daughter of Ella and the late Dale McGinnis; dear sister of Pamela (David) Birch, James McGinnis and Paula McGinnis; dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, February 18, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Inurnment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020