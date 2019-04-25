Morr, Patricia Jane nee Dougherty, 86, of Columbia, IL, died Mon. April 22, 2019. Dear wife of the late, Kenneth Morr, Sr.; dear mother of Carol (Daniel) Fetcho, and David (Carolyn), Thomas (Rita), Richard (Joy) and Ken (Cress) Morr; dear daughter of the late Leo and Josephine, nee Varone, Dougherty; dear sister of the late, Bobby, Leo, and Patrick Dougherty; loving grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 7; also a dear aunt,cousin, and friend. Patricia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia,IL and former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia IL. Services: Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26 and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sat. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Burial in the church cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019