Wenk, Patricia Jean (nee Niewoehner) Born in Lemay, a St. Andrews Catholic Grade School grad and Bayless High School drama club and cheerleader alum. Married to Kenneth F. Wenk for 68 years as the "Love of his Life". Beautiful mother of Kenneth A. Wenk (Sherry) and Jeanne M. Cocos (Kerry Krueger). She passed on Good Friday and is in the loving arms of her Lord; her Momma Eugenia A. Niewoehner (nee Holtkamp), her Daddy Albert J. Niewoehner, sisters Lorraine A. Praechter and Marion E. Holtkamp. Terribly proud Grandma of Joseph Cocos (Kimberly), Benjamin Cocos (Sharon), Andrew Wenk (Lisa), Sarah Cocos-Stumpf (Matthew), Theodore Wenk (Jill), Samantha Domagalski (Ryan) and step grandma to Amy Andrews (Bill), Austin Thurmond. Truly amazed by her great-grandchildren Rylee Jo, Charlie, Gage, Ava, Gabi Rae, Evie, Silas, Cara, Andrew, Jack, Zachary, Gunnar and step great-grandchildren Hunter, Aubrey, Kennedy Rose. Wonderful Aunt, neighbor and friend to all who met her. Spunky and witty. Faithful and sweet. Mehlville school bus driver for 31 years and "loved every minute of it". Lover of life, Fords, Mercury outboards and the St. Louis Cardinals. Passionate USA patriot and #1 fan of lake fun – boating and bonfires, friendship and laughter. Services: Join us Saturday July 11, 2020 to honor Patricia in a Celebration of Life (location TBD). The family requests memorial contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Foundation, 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. We ask that you always remember to make time to share life and laughter with your children, family and friends.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.