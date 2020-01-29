|
Kelley, Patricia Jeanne "Patti"
(néee Betz), 72, of Ladue, MO, daughter of the late William Betz and Virginia Betz (néee Powers), quietly departed this life on January 24th, from complications due to Alzheimer's at Dolan Memory Care Home in St. Louis, MO.
Mrs. Kelley was born April 15, 1947 in St. Louis, MO. She attended Visitation Academy and was a graduate of St. Louis University. She was united in holy matrimony to Joseph J. Kelley, Jr. on November 8, 1969. This union was blessed with two children, Joseph J. Kelley III of Ladue, MO, & Christine K. Wolfe of Scottsdale, AZ. Besides first being a homemaker and later working at Kelley Real Estate, Inc., Mrs. Kelley was an active member of her parish, both the Chaminade and Visitation Mother's Clubs, and organized blood drives for the Red Cross and toy donations for Toys For Tots. As a result of her generous and pleasant personality, she was well-loved by many, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. An enthusiastic lover of travel, Mrs. Kelley is survived by six siblings, Rita (Mike) Mooney, Bill (Karen) Betz, Ginny (Nick) Banks, Peggy Cherre, Bob (Susan) Betz, and Betty (Larry) Hadley. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her six beloved grandchildren, Madison, Jack, and Finley Kelley of Ladue, MO, and Dylan, Gavin, and Brennan Wolfe of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Services: Wake will occur between 3 and 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31st, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO, (tel. 965-7680). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1408 S. 10th St., with Rev. Ed Murphy, CM, as celebrant. Interment will be immediately afterward at St. Peter's Cemetery, 520 W Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, MO, followed by a reception in the parish hall of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church immediately after the funeral Mass.
Out of sight yet never out of mind, we shall always carry her memory in our hearts.