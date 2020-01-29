St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Wake
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1408 S. 10th St.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
520 W Monroe Ave.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jeanne "Patti" Kelley


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jeanne "Patti" Kelley Obituary

Kelley, Patricia Jeanne "Patti"

(néee Betz), 72, of Ladue, MO, daughter of the late William Betz and Virginia Betz (néee Powers), quietly departed this life on January 24th, from complications due to Alzheimer's at Dolan Memory Care Home in St. Louis, MO.

Mrs. Kelley was born April 15, 1947 in St. Louis, MO. She attended Visitation Academy and was a graduate of St. Louis University. She was united in holy matrimony to Joseph J. Kelley, Jr. on November 8, 1969. This union was blessed with two children, Joseph J. Kelley III of Ladue, MO, & Christine K. Wolfe of Scottsdale, AZ. Besides first being a homemaker and later working at Kelley Real Estate, Inc., Mrs. Kelley was an active member of her parish, both the Chaminade and Visitation Mother's Clubs, and organized blood drives for the Red Cross and toy donations for Toys For Tots. As a result of her generous and pleasant personality, she was well-loved by many, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. An enthusiastic lover of travel, Mrs. Kelley is survived by six siblings, Rita (Mike) Mooney, Bill (Karen) Betz, Ginny (Nick) Banks, Peggy Cherre, Bob (Susan) Betz, and Betty (Larry) Hadley. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her six beloved grandchildren, Madison, Jack, and Finley Kelley of Ladue, MO, and Dylan, Gavin, and Brennan Wolfe of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Services: Wake will occur between 3 and 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31st, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO, (tel. 965-7680). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1408 S. 10th St., with Rev. Ed Murphy, CM, as celebrant. Interment will be immediately afterward at St. Peter's Cemetery, 520 W Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, MO, followed by a reception in the parish hall of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church immediately after the funeral Mass.

Out of sight yet never out of mind, we shall always carry her memory in our hearts.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now