Patricia L. Demuth, 'Pat' of St. Louis, Missouri died peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born at home in Bellwood, Nebraska, Pat left Bellwood to pursue an education and career in nursing. While a nurse, Pat obtained her doctorate in nursing and spent many years teaching nursing at St. Louis University until she retired as a Professor Emeritus. In retirement, Pat continued to use her knowledge of geriatric nursing to serve on the boards of long term care nursing facilities, including most recently, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. Pat was a devoted member of Mary, Mother of the Church and an associate with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Pat loved to travel, and traversed the globe throughout her life, making friends wherever she went. She was an avid golfer and always ready with a joke or a funny story. Pat will be greatly missed by her friends, family and her dog Pepper. Pat is survived by her sisters Berenice Wagner, Marietta Ricke, and Sr. Emily Demuth, her brother James Demuth (Colleen), along with multiple nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet (https://www.csjsl.org) or to the American Federation for Aging Research (https://www.afar.org).