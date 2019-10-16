St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Valhalla Cemetery
7600 St. Charles Rock Rd.
St. Louis, MO
Patricia Louise Brockmeyer

Patricia Louise Brockmeyer Obituary

Brockmeyer, Patricia Louise

(nee Bolt), passed away in Cincinnati, OH, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard John "Bernie" Brockmeyer; mother of John Bolt (Barre Lee) Brockmeyer, Nancy Louise (Michael Olive) Brockmeyer and Lisa Morlan (Allen Agle Jr.) Osgood; grandmother of Tess Louise Brockmeyer, Calder John Brockmeyer, Macklin Lee (John) Brockmeyer, Stacy Louise Devino (Stephen) Wylie, Adam Andrew Mark Devino, Spencer Bernard Thomas Devino, Cassie Lou-Anne Devino, Griffen Wiley (Nancy) Devino, Allen Agle Osgood III, Morlan Emily Osgood and Evan Bernard (Lisa) Osgood and aunt.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. following with prayers and leaving in procession at 2:30 p.m. for a graveside service and interment at Valhalla Cemetery, 7600 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P. O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
