Brockmeyer, Patricia Louise
(nee Bolt), passed away in Cincinnati, OH, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard John "Bernie" Brockmeyer; mother of John Bolt (Barre Lee) Brockmeyer, Nancy Louise (Michael Olive) Brockmeyer and Lisa Morlan (Allen Agle Jr.) Osgood; grandmother of Tess Louise Brockmeyer, Calder John Brockmeyer, Macklin Lee (John) Brockmeyer, Stacy Louise Devino (Stephen) Wylie, Adam Andrew Mark Devino, Spencer Bernard Thomas Devino, Cassie Lou-Anne Devino, Griffen Wiley (Nancy) Devino, Allen Agle Osgood III, Morlan Emily Osgood and Evan Bernard (Lisa) Osgood and aunt.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. following with prayers and leaving in procession at 2:30 p.m. for a graveside service and interment at Valhalla Cemetery, 7600 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P. O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019