Ries, Patricia Louise Age 92, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Ries and son Matthew Ries. She is survived by her children Julie Ries, Mark (Marlene) Ries, Laura (Tom) Marshall and Carol Greaser, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Patricia was born and raised in St. Louis and was a pharmacist in her early life. Services: Private memorial and interment on Thursday, April 23. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Patricia Ries. https:/www.alz.org. Visit Kutis Funeral Home to leave a message on their memorial page.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.
