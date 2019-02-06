Adler, Patricia M. (nee Molloy), 84 of O'Fallon, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sun. 2/3/19. Born 9/9/34 in St. Louis to the late William Joseph and Theresa Marie Molloy. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Adler of 55 years. Loving mother of Tim (Maureen) Adler, Nancy (Jim) Szczuka and Ken (Jane) Adler. Dear grandmother of Kevin (Shannon), Craig (Julie) and Andrew (Rebecca) Szczuka; Matt (Cori) Adler and Kelly (Chris) Hinman, Molly (Kyle) and Bridget Adler; dear great-grandmother of 12. A dear aunt, great aunt and friend. Services: Mass 10 a.m. Fri., 2/8 at Immaculate Conception - Dardenne. Burial to follow in the Ste. Philippine Cemetery. Visitation Thurs. 2/7/19 from 4-8 p.m. Hutchens-Stygar, St. Charles hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019