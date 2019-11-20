Damico, Patricia "Pat" M.

75 of St. Charles, MO., Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Mon., November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Damico for 48 years. Devoted mother of Julie (Chris) Roth and Gina (Kevin) Landeck. Dearest Mema and Grandma of Taylor, Allison, Mackenzie and Payton. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Nixon (nee Murphy); daughter-in-law of the late Nick and Anna Damico (nee Burdek). Dearest sister of Betty (Bernie) Garvels, Jim (Syndy) Nixon, John (Carol) Nixon, and the late Joann Blumenstetter and Joe Nixon; dear sister-in-law of Judy (Butch) Hepburn. Our dear aunt, cousin, godmother and friend to all. She loved and was loved by many.

Pat was a graduate of St. Mark's High School Class of 1961. She enjoyed lunch with friends, senior trips, Elvis movies and going to the theater. Pat was an active member at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and prayed the rosary daily. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially loved being with her granddaughters.

Services: Funeral Fri., Nov. 22 at 9 A.M. from Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, # 2 Seton Ct., St. Charles for a 10 A.M. mass. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Visitation Thurs., Nov. 21 from 3 P.M. until 8 P.M. Contributions may be made to BackStoppers STL. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com