Patricia M. Mack

Service Information
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI
48084
(248)-362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church
2215 Opdyke Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Obituary
Mack, Patricia M.

September 26, 2019. Wife of the late Robert E., M.D., for 63 years. Dear mother of Robert E. Mack, Jr. (Leslie), Anne Mack Creamer (Robert), Terrence Patrick Mack (Pamela), John Andrew Mack (Rebecca) and David Shaw Mack. Grandmother of Alan Cornwell, Elizabeth Roposa (Daniel), Patrick Mack and Caitlin Mack. Great-grandmother of Mason and Rowan Roposa.

Services: Family will receive friends Monday 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes in support of Nursing Education, c/o St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Fund Development, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, Attn: Jill Schubiner, P.O. Box 995, Ann Arbor, MI 48106-9736.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
