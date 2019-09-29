Mack, Patricia M.

September 26, 2019. Wife of the late Robert E., M.D., for 63 years. Dear mother of Robert E. Mack, Jr. (Leslie), Anne Mack Creamer (Robert), Terrence Patrick Mack (Pamela), John Andrew Mack (Rebecca) and David Shaw Mack. Grandmother of Alan Cornwell, Elizabeth Roposa (Daniel), Patrick Mack and Caitlin Mack. Great-grandmother of Mason and Rowan Roposa.

Services: Family will receive friends Monday 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes in support of Nursing Education, c/o St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Fund Development, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, Attn: Jill Schubiner, P.O. Box 995, Ann Arbor, MI 48106-9736.

