Meyer, Patricia "Pat"

(nee Mickes), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Meyer; beloved Mom of Jill (Lee) Young and Jan Meyer; Grandma Pat of Annelizabeth (John) Mohart, Hunter (Katie), Chase (Sarah) and Hampton Young; Great-Grandma Pat of Hunter, Mansfield, Harper, Fiona, Arabella, Hudson, Sutton and Adora; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd., Monday, March 2, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
