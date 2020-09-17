1/1
Patricia M. Mueller
Mueller, Patricia M.

(nee Harms) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. John J. Mueller; dear mother of Dr. Terrance J. Mueller, Dr. Pamela (Larry) Mueller-Beemer, Timothy Mueller, Lisa (Joe) Angeles, John Mueller Jr., Patricia Slotky, Jennifer Mueller-Sparrow; loving grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 7; our dearest sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held in private. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
