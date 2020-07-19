Uxa, Patricia M.

(nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Uxa; dear sweet mother of Charlie (Margie), Susan Uxa Wilson, Carol (Joe) Herber, Tom (Judy) and James (Kelli) and the late Mary Patricia Uxa; dear grandmother of Michael (Caroline), Kathryn (Ryan), Theresa (Joe), Christian, Mary Pat, Elizabeth, Thomas, Nick, Ben, Matthew, Sam, Luke and Bella; dear great-grandmother of Joey, Annie, Carter, Scarlett and Jack; dear sister of JoAnn (the late John) Faerber, Ruth (the late Bob) Murphy and the late Richard Murphy; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Pat was a longtime volunteer at Birthright Counseling St. Louis and a 60-year member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish.

A special thank you to Dr. James Kreigshauser for all the excellent care given to mom.

Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church Friday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred or memorial contributions to Birthright Counseling (3946 Lindell Blvd., 63108) appreciated.