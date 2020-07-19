1/1
Patricia M. Uxa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Uxa, Patricia M.

(nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Uxa; dear sweet mother of Charlie (Margie), Susan Uxa Wilson, Carol (Joe) Herber, Tom (Judy) and James (Kelli) and the late Mary Patricia Uxa; dear grandmother of Michael (Caroline), Kathryn (Ryan), Theresa (Joe), Christian, Mary Pat, Elizabeth, Thomas, Nick, Ben, Matthew, Sam, Luke and Bella; dear great-grandmother of Joey, Annie, Carter, Scarlett and Jack; dear sister of JoAnn (the late John) Faerber, Ruth (the late Bob) Murphy and the late Richard Murphy; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Pat was a longtime volunteer at Birthright Counseling St. Louis and a 60-year member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish.

A special thank you to Dr. James Kreigshauser for all the excellent care given to mom.

Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church Friday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred or memorial contributions to Birthright Counseling (3946 Lindell Blvd., 63108) appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved