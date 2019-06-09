St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Wurst, Patricia M. Patty (nee Ahner), Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved mother of Jason Wurst and Kristina (Taylor Hiemenz) Wurst; loving grandmother of Zerrha, Kyler and Kegan; dear sister of David (Laurie) Ahner, Barb (Mike) Miller, Nancy (Dave) Endres, Sue and the late Rich Ahner; daughter of the late Harold and Shirley Ahner; former wife of the late Rocky Wurst; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Memorial visitation Thurs. June 13, 4-8 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, Kirkwood. Funeral service Fri. June 14, 11 a.m. at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eureka. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
